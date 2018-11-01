SEXY RIHANNA shares steamy photos as she promotes her lingerie line SavageXFenty (PHOTOs)

Thursday, November 01, 2018- The multi-talented award winning songstress has added another baby to her beauty line, SavageXFenty lingerie.

After raking in a staggering $72m in 2017 from Fenty beauty, Rihana has gone all out to push her lingerie line.

Since she ventured into the beauty and fashion industry, she is emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

She shared the steamy photos modeling her lingerie  and she is stunning.

Check out the photos below.


