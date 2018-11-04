SEXY LADY behind ‘The Boob Movement’ shares more topless PHOTOs, insists her NYONYOs are natural (LOOK)

, , , , 14:50

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - Sexy Abby Zeus, the South African lady who is the founder of the controversial ‘Boob Movement’ has flaunted her bare milkshakes online to prove that they are natural.

According to Zeus, ‘The Boob Movement’ is an initiative to get women to be comfortable with their breasts and realise that breasts make a woman, not just sexually, but in a feminine way.

She wrote:

'If you're asking if my breasts are natural, yes, this is how I've looked since I was 13 years old. And I'm okay with it.'

'The only people allowed to have an opinion about breasts are newborn babies. I've never met a newborn baby who has a problem with breasts. So sssssshhhhhh!!!! '

Check out the photos below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Chelsea v Crystal Palace EPL clash and 22 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, November 04, 2018- Chelsea welcome London rivals, Crystal Palace, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening hoping to make it 11 games...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno