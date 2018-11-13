SEXY JOY KENDI shows well endowed LADIES how to slay in different kinds of bikinis (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - Sexy fashion blogger, Joy Kendi, has been giving well endowed ladies tips on how to rock bikinis when out and about in the beach.

And with the holidays fast approaching, ladies planning on spending time by the pool or at the beach can make do with her outfits.

She has been sharing photos of herself rocking different types of swimwear and you must admit she looks fabulous.

Check out the photos below.



