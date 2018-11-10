SEXY JOEY MUTHENGI cries on her final show on Citizen TV as she reveals her next move.

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - Joey Muthengi hosted her final 10/10 show on Citizen TV alongside Willis Raburu on Friday November 9th.





The sexy TV girl decided to quit her TV job to focus on her lucrative Betin ambassadorial job.





Word is that the RMS’ management took issue with Joey’s deal with the betting firm given that they have their own betting company.





Joey is reported to have signed a six figure deal to be the face of Betin alongside footballer McDonald Mariga.





It was a bittersweet moment for the multi-talented media personality who revealed that she cried and laughed on her last show on Citizen TV.





Taking to Instagram she wrote:





“ Tonight I laughed, cried, danced…sometimes at the same damn time Thanks for tuning in to my final 10/10 show. Still hasn’t sunk in yet. So many emotions. Like who cries on national TV??…





“Finally felt like I could give my natural hair a chance to shine tho (Had shaved my head bald a few weeks before I got my job at Citizen btw – fun fact)…talk about things coming full circle!





“All in all I’m SO thankful for the opportunity. Looking forward to the future. Trusting that the God I serve got there waaay before me and is now preparing my path to the nextchapter.





“Thanks a mil for the love. Watch this space…Cause HE ain’t done with me yet . Can I get an Amen?!”



