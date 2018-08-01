Sexy Instagram model flaunts her bare derriere on social media to proof is natural-MADNESS! (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Photos 07:34
Friday, November 09, 2018- Popular Instagram model, Roman Goddess, has caused a commotion on social media after she paraded her bare derriere on Instagram to proof it’s natural.
She shared these racy photos in sexy G-string giving the best view of her assets.
This is a tried and tested trick slay queens use to lure sponsors.
This is a real thirst trap.
Check the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.