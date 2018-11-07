SEXY black beauty flaunts her flawless melanin rich body on Instagram for a good cause (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - This curvy black beauty left men drooling after she shared this sultry photo of herself on Instagram.





From her hour-glass figure to her juicy derriere, this is exotic beauty showing off.





She wants to inspire black girls to be proud of their color instead of bleaching because of the crazy beauty standards set by Hollywood.





While sharing the photos she wrote:





“ As a black woman I want to apologize to every black girl out there that has been a victim of colorism.





“I’ve been a victim too (you are too dark for a movie role, you are too dark to date him, you are too dark for this endorsement deal, you are too dark to make it in the industry, you are too dark to be happy, you are black and ugly, no man will ever marry you, your skin disgust me, go bleach you’ll look pretty)





“I’ve seen and heard it all but it never moved me, instead it makes me prouder of my skin.





“So I want my black queens out there to be proud of their skin color, never allow anyone or society tries to bring you down, your black skin is your crown 👑 wear it like the queen you are and conquer the world... The darker the berry, the sweeter the juice 😍 ❤ ️ ❤ ️ .





“I love my black skin, do you love.”





Check out the photos below.