SEX scandal rocks Prophet DAVID OWUOUR’s church, they were busted having SEX at a lodging in Nairobi’s River Road (PHOTO)

Sunday, November 12, 2018 – A sex scandal has rocked Holiness and Repentance Church Ministry, which is headed by controversial Prophet David Owour.





A lady who is part of the worship team in one of Owuor’s churches was busted having sex with a married man at a lodging in Nairobi’s River Road area.





She was photographed and the photo sent to the Church’s WhatsApp group.





The lady has been suspended from the Ministry after the photo surfaced.





Here’s information extracted from Owuour’s church WhatsApp group.

Blessed Worshipers ....

REF: ANN NDUTA

I take this opportunity to Suspend the above named person of phone

No. 0743647XXXXXX

from the National Worship/ Mass choir Team and I have removed her name from the List of the team Indefinitely pending investigation on Sexual Immorality case Against her .

The person used to serve at KITALE Main Altar but finally located to Nairobi,

Let No-one receive her as a worshiper anywhere until all has been solved.

We shall Not tollarated anything below the standard in the Team.

NB: Anyone facing the same from the team MUST BE REPORTED IMMEDIATELY VIA Regional Worship Office .

Overseer Muhando,

The National Worship team Coordinator .(latest)

Here is the spy who busted her, not in the lodging but outside

Precious people of kahawa west fellowship of THE LORD, kindly allow me share this very deadly issue here so that it may help us defend THE GLORY OF OUR LORD JESUS.

TODAY AT AROUND 1:50PM LUNCH TIME I WAS WALKING ALONG RIVER ROAD NEAR MODERN COAST BUSES OFFICE WHEN I BUMPED INTO A LADY DRESSED LIKE OUR SISTERS IN THE MINISTRY MEETING WITH A MAN WHOSE APPEARANCE PRESENTED TO BE MARRIED AND OF THE WORLD, THEY SLOWLY WENT AND WALKED INTO A LODGING.



I WAS HEART BROKEN AND DECIDED TO FOLLOW THEM TO THE LODGING TO FIND OUT THE TRUTH.



I MET THE LADY SEATED ON THE RECEPTION SEAT AND THE MAN BOOKING FOR A BROTHEL, THEN I GREETED THE LADY.... " PRAISE THE LORD " SHE SAID AMEN, I ASKED HER HER NAME, SHE TOLD ME, THEN I ASKED HER ALTAR SHE SAID SHE FELLOWSHIPS IN KITALE,



I THEN ASKED HER WHY SHE WAS IN NAIROBI AND IN A LODGING WITH A MAN OF THE WORLD WHEN SHE IS SUPPOSED TO BE IN KITALE AND SHE LITERALY SAID TO ME THAT SHE IS NEW IN THE MINISTRY.



THEN I ASKED HER WHO THE MAN WAS TO HER AND SHE SAID SHE WANTED TO RELATE WITH HER AND LATER ON SANCTIFY HER MARRIAGE .



IT WAS VERY DEADLY TO HEAR THAT AND IT MADE ME CHARGE UP TO ASK THE MAN BUT WHEN I WANTED TO DO SO, THE LADY RAN AWAY AND FOLLOWED THE MAN TO THE LODGING ROOM. FROM THERE I WAS SEIZED BY THE LODGING RECEPTIONIST.



THIS MADE ME STOP WHAT I WAS DOING AND WENT OUT TO WAIT AND CAPTUR THE PHOTO SO THAT WE CAN FIND OUT WHERE SHE COMES FROM AND CLEAN THE HOUSE OF GOD AND ALSO KEEP OFF FROM THE JUDGEMENT OF GOD.





KINDLY IF YOU HAPPEN TO KNOW HER OR SHE IS PART OF YOUR YOUTH LET US KNOW IMMEDIATELY.

I AM SENDING SEVERAL PHOTOS NOW

