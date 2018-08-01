Senators want Interior CS FRED MATIANGI arrested over Sh 1.5 billion Ruaraka Land Scandal! Here is how they stole Kenyans’ money

Friday November 16, 2018 - Senators have recommended the arrest and prosecution of Interior Coordination Secretary, Fred Matiangi, and Education Principal Secretary, Belio Kipsang, over the Sh 1.5 billion Ruaraka Land saga.





In a report tabled at the floor of the house on Thursday, the Senate’s Public Accounts and Investment Committee also recommended the prosecution of National Lands Commission (NLC) chairman, Mohamed Swazuri, over the scandal.





The report says it is Matiangi who approved payments of Sh 1.5 billion even after being warned by the Nairobi County Government over paying for the piece of land situated in Ruaraka .





“Matiang’i, Belio and Swazuri must be taken to account!” said Ledama Ole Kina, Senator Narok.





The report further recommended that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) initiate plans to recover all the Sh.1.5 billion as well as stop further payments or transaction on the piece of land.





Directors of Whispering Palms Ltd, Afrison Export Import Ltd as well as Huelands Ltd to be prosecuted over the Ruaraka land scam.





“We are giving these agencies 3 months!” Ole Kina added.



