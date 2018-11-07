Senator SAKAJA announces new plan to deal with the rogue Governor who refuse to be grilled even after looting counties

Wednesday November 7, 2018- Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has revealed a new plan to deal with rogue Governors who fail to honour summons by the Senate.





Speaking during an interview, Sakaja indicated that they would no longer tolerate Governors who snub summons to appear before the House Committees for grilling after committing economic crimes.





" Magavana lazima wawajibike katika matumizi ya fedha za umma (Governors must be accountable in how they spend public funds).”





" Kama senate tutahakikisha kuwa marupurupu ya kila gavana anayekataa kutokea mbele ya senate itakatwa (We will ensure that those Governors who fail to show up for grilling have their allowances slashed),” Sakaja stated.





The Nairobi Senator warned Governors to ignore the Senate summons at their own peril, saying they will never receive any coin in terms of allowances if they fail to show up when summoned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



