See the years that fake medic MUGO WAIRIMU will be jailed and the fine he will pay for operating illegal clinic

Thursday November 8, 2018 -Quack doctor Mugo Wairimu could be jailed for five years and fined Sh5 million for running unlicensed clinics.

This is if only the Healthcare Amendment Bill 2018 is enacted.

The Bill seeks to discourage people like Mugo Wairimu and others who put lives of patients at risk by offering services they are not trained in, or licensed to provide.

Unlicensed medical practitioners are currently fined between Sh10, 000 and Sh20, 000 with six months jail.

Speaking yesterday, Daniel Yumba, the CEO of Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentists Board said such small fines is what is encouraging more fake doctors to come up, but with the new proposal, they will rot in jail.

“When caught, quacks are released on cash bail and continue killing Kenyans.”

“With the new proposal, most of them will rot in jail.”

“It will drive them out of business,” said Yumba.

