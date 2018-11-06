See who accompanied RAILA ODINGA to the United Kingdom – RUTO is a minced meat! The Mt. Kenya mafia will fry him and eat him in 2022

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, left the country to the United Kingdom on Tuesday where he will watch today’s game between Gor Mahia FC and Everton FC.





Betting firm, Sportpesa, is sponsoring Gor Mahia's trip to Liverpool, the first ever by a Kenyan team in as many years.





Those accompanying the former Prime Minister include former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, who was seen boarding a plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday.





The two are expected to watch Tuesday's clash between KPL heavyweights Gor Mahia and Everton at Goodison Park.





After the historic handshake between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta in March, Kenneth is among many Mt Kenya leaders who have held a meeting with the former Premier





Political pundits predict a possible partnership between Odinga and Kenneth ahead of the 2022 duel in which Raila is expected to feature.



