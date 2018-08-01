See what UHURU’s Government has done to OBADO’s security detail that he never saw coming - Never play games with the Government

Monday November 19, 2018 - Governor Okoth Obado's security detail was disarmed during the weekend as investigations into the guns reportedly found in his homes take a new turn.





Over the weekend, the AP officers guarding Obado were directed to hand over their guns for ballistic examination at the DCI headquarters, Kiambu Road.





Obado was arrested last week and spent two nights in a police cell following the discovery of a cache of guns that was found hidden in his Nairobi and Migori homes.





EACC investigators reportedly bumped into 8 firearms in Obado’s houses as they searched for crucial evidence over the Sh2 billion that he stole from Migori County.





DCI detectives were called in and later arrested Obado over the illegal firearms.





He was released on Friday on a Sh 500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount or Kshs 200,000 bail with the court ordering him not to interfere with the probe.



