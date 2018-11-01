See what UHURU did to the media at STATE HOUSE-They will never again report negatively about him and his Government

Thursday November 1, 2018 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has slammed the media over continued negative coverage of his Government.

Speaking on Thursday during the morning the breakfast meeting in State House, Uhuru appealed to the media to not only report on failures in service delivery and governance but also give equal prominence and appreciation of achievements made.

"How you speak of our country will always be a reflection of how we are perceived out there.”

“Kenya is changing, we expect more and the fourth estate and all of us should appreciate what has been done," Uhuru said.

"We cannot always focus on complaints without appreciating what has been done.”

“Sometimes it is frustrating when all you can do is hear complaints from the fourth estate.”

“There’s never anything good, please I want you to remember there are a lot of people who are doing a lot to move this country forward," he added.

However, the President maintained he was not worried about being challenged by the media.