See what KALONZO MUSYOKA used to do to MOI during the KANU DAYS in 1990s – GOD will never forgive him

Thursday November 1, 2018

-Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli ,was one of the many Kenyans who were angry when former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka refused to attend the mock swearing of NASA leader, Raila Odinga atUhuru Park on January 30th.





In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, Atwoli expressed disappointment with Kalonzo saying he betrayed Raila Odinga they way he betrayed former President Daniel Moi during the KANU days.





Atwoli claimed that Kalonzo used to lie to Moi using prayers, only to betray him at the end of the day.





Atwoli said Kalonzo used to visit Moi in his office where he asked him to believe so that they pray only for him to walk away without his knowledge.





The COTU boss said the Ukambani political kingpin needs to be reminded that most Kenyans have little trust in him because of his political moves.





“You are a betrayer, Kalonzo is a betrayer. Kalonzo is a betrayer of social justice. He must be told. He used to cheat Moi when he goes to State House let us pray. He starts with prayers. I am saved. Ooh in the name of our Lord Jesus. When he left Moi didn’t know when he was going,” Atwoli claimed.



