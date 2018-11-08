See what happened after WETANGULA ‘s wife WACEKE begged a job from SONKO- This man is merciless!

Thursday November 8, 2018

-Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula‘s wife, Anne Waceke was among thousands of applicants who applied for County Chief of Health of Nairobi County in 2017.





According to Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, Waceke, who holds an MBA in Finance from Daystar University was hoping that she will be considered for the positions because she is a wife of Wetangula.





“I possess a strong desire to build a career within your organisation and to learn more about how to successfully operate in different departments. I am available for the interview at any time and can start work immediately,” Waceke wrote in her application which was trashed by Sonko.





Waceke came to limelight some few months before August 8,2017 presidential election when she was accused of beating Wetangula.





The beating left Wetangula with a swelling on the left side of his scalp and injuries on the chest, wrist, elbow and ankle.





After the beating, Wetangula kicked Waceke out of his house and that may be the main reason why she was looking a job from Sonko’s government.



