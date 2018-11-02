See what Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE told DENNIS ITUMBI about what she went through while in prison! No one should ever go through this

Friday November 2, 2018 - Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe opened up to State House Secretary of Digital Communication, Dennis Itumbi, on her experience in Nairobi Remand Prison.





Speaking during an interview, Itumbi detailed his conversation with Maribe about her horrific experiences at the remand prison, noting that no one deserves to go through such suffering.





“No, prison just taught me that journalism has a bigger duty than just covering events.”





“I have so many stories to tell one day, when all this is over,’ Maribe responded to Itumbi’s question about her experience in prison.





At the same time, Itumbi described the genesis of his friendship with Maribe, revealing how they met at a Press Conference and he introduced himself as a pig farmer.





Their friendship has been a topic of discussion online with many claiming it was more of a love story than just friendship.



