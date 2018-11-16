See this message from OKOTH OBADO’s brother to RAILA for crucifying his brother - He may kill him and MIGUNA MIGUNA will like this!!

Friday November 16, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado’s brother, David Okoth, has warned Kenyans against electing National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, as their President in 2022.





Addressing journalists in his Migori home on Friday, Okoth said Raila Odinga is behind troubles facing his brother.





The Governor has been arrested twice in less than two months.





Obado’s first arrest came after he was linked to the death of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





He was arrested and released on a cash bail of Sh 5 million.





The second arrest came on Wednesday over possession of illegal firearms.





He was released on Friday with a cash bail of Sh 200,000.





His brother says Obado’s arrest was engineered by Raila Odinga.





He claimed that Raila is using the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to silence his political rivals in Luo Nyanza.





“ If you can use handshake to frustrate those who differ with you what will you do to Kenyans if you become their President. Just handshake...what of Presidency? The other day was Miguna Miguna and today is my brother who is next.....we must stand up and say no.,” Okoth said.



