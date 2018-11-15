See these brainwashed idiots throwing money to their PASTOR like Githeri, When will this stupidity end? (VIDEO).

Wednesday, November 15, 2018 - Churches should be regulated because they have been turned into businesses.

Pastors no longer preach the word of God and lead the lost flock back to the kingdom.

They are only interested in selling fake hope and miracles.

In this video, brainwashed worshippers are seen showering their pastor with money.

They were throwing money to him like Githeri.

Some of these brainless bastards can even sleep hungry and save money just to impress their pastors.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

