See the orders that RUTO gave to all Jubilee MPs - They have no choice but to just do it lest they lose their seats in the next election

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has directed that Jubilee MPs take advantage of their numbers to pass the Two-Third Gender rule in an upcoming parliamentary vote scheduled for Tuesday.





Speaking during the burial ceremony of his PA, Farouk Kibet’s father in Chepsaita, Uasin Gishu County, the DP urged MPs to support the bill to ensure that marginalization of women is eliminated.





“We should not stand in the way of development of our daughters, wives and mothers.”





“We should give them an opportunity to be great citizens of our country by passing the bill,” Ruto stated.





He further reminded the MPs that passing the bill would give them a chance to make history by ending the marginalization of women, an issue that has affected women for centuries.





The bill which is sponsored by Majority Leader Aden Duale, seeks to ensure that more women get opportunities in leadership positions if elections do not meet the required threshold stated in the 2010 Constitution.



