See the money a Chinese boss gave his 10 workers in Zambia for lunch to share amongst themselves, hawa watu hawana huruma (VIDEO).

, , , , 06:37

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Thursday, November 11, 2018 - Chinese bosses treat Africans like slaves.

They have been flooding African countries including Kenya, taking up jobs in almost all sectors and mistreating the Citizens.

In this video, a Chinese boss is seen giving his 10 workers 5 Zambian Kwacha for lunch (about 40 Kenyan shillings, yes 40 bob) to share amongst themselves.

Check this out.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno