See the money a Chinese boss gave his 10 workers in Zambia for lunch to share amongst themselves, hawa watu hawana huruma (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 06:37
Thursday, November 11, 2018 - Chinese bosses treat Africans like slaves.
They have been flooding African countries including Kenya, taking up jobs in almost all sectors and mistreating the Citizens.
In this video, a Chinese boss is seen giving his 10 workers 5 Zambian Kwacha for lunch (about 40 Kenyan shillings, yes 40 bob) to share amongst themselves.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST