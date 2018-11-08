See the message that STEPHEN NDUNG’U, the Senior Manager at Stanbic Bank sent his mpango wa kando LADY after SEX.

Thursday, November 8, 2018 - We have high voltage information exposing Stephen Ndung’u, a senior manager at CFC Stanbic bank and son of former CBK Governor, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, as a randy man with a special appetite for sex.





He has been cheating on his wife with an upcoming Nairobi female deejay called DJ Lisney.





Stephen has been trying to hide his illicit affair with Dj Lisney alias Linda but we have photos to prove that they are engaged in an extramarital affair.





See these photos and captions





This is in kericho on 20th October 2018 at Club Tassino, Steve travelled all the way to Kericho to have a nice time with his mpango wa kando lady deejay.





The white cap drink is Steve's and you can see the seat next to her has been pushed aside so that he cannot appear in the photo. Whenever you see a white cup or Jack Daniels next to Dj Lisney, just know those are his drinks.





The lady next to Linda is Sheila she literally pimped Linda to Steve. Sheila is Steve's colleague she is the one who connected the two and was paid by both a little last year around August 2017.

This is a DM on Instagram at 2.56am from Linda to Steve after he had smashed the cookie.



