See how WILLIAM RUTO was humiliated by RAILA ODINGA in Migori last week – No media house reported this! MURKOMEN comes breathing fire

Monday November 12, 2018 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, of engineering the humiliation of Deputy President William Ruto when he visited Migori county last week.





Ruto, who was presiding over a funds drive in Migori County, was shocked after local leaders gave his event a wide berth. Only Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, attended his event.





According to Murkomen, it is Raila Odinga who planned the whole thing in order to embarrass the DP.





"Raila talks of having embraced democracy and peace yet he bars leaders, especially from Kisumu, Siaya and Migori, from attending Ruto’s development tours," Murkomen said on Sunday.





"We ask him to be a statesman and allow ODM leaders to interact with Ruto and everyone else," Murkomen added.





Ruto, who began his tour in Homa Bay on Sunday, was snubbed by all area lawmakers before the same was witnessed in Migori where only two of the eight lawmakers joined him.



