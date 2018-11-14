See how UHURU’s powerful uncle GEORGE spends quality time with his grandchildren, We got the PHOTOs.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 03:51
Tuesday, November 14, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s powerful uncle, George Muhoho, doesn’t like a lot of media publicity.
Not much is known about him but he is one of the most powerful men who run the Government behind the scenes.
The Senior Muhoho is a great “guka” who spends quality time with his grandchildren.
Check out these photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST