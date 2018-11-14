See how UHURU’s powerful uncle GEORGE spends quality time with his grandchildren, We got the PHOTOs.

Tuesday, November 14, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s powerful uncle, George Muhoho, doesn’t like a lot of media publicity.

Not much is known about him but he is one of the most powerful men who run the Government behind the scenes.

The Senior Muhoho is a great “guka” who spends quality time with his grandchildren.

Check out these photos.

