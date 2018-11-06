See how UHURU betrayed RUTO in Naivasha last week – The son of JOMO is not happy with the hustler from Sugoi and 2022 maybe bad for him

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Last week, over 70 Mt Kenya lawmakers met at Enashipai Hotel in Naivasha where they were planning the 2022 succession politics.





The legislators led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, were planning to endorse Deputy President William Ruto for President in 2022.





Kuria together with Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, were planning to address a Press Conference and declare that the entire Mt Kenya region has decided to support Ruto’s presidency in 2022.





However, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s phone call to Kangata and Kuria disorganized the lawmakers’ idea of endorsing Ruto.





Uhuru told the two lawmakers that it is premature to talk about his succession and instead concentrate on development matters.





"We were told to focus on development. Agenda one, development, agenda two, development and agenda three, development," said one of the lawmakers who attended the meeting.





The Naivasha meeting left Ruto with an egg on his face because he was the one who facilitated it.



