See how this well endowed LADY gave men a hard time in Nairobi CBD - Some LADIES are just blessed (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 18:05
Sunday, November 18, 2018 - This well endowed lady caused a scene in public with her humongous derriere.
The well endowed lady stepped out in a figure-hugging outfit that highlighted her thin waist and massive behind.
The way her assets moved as she sashayed away seductively left men salivating.
She also seemed to enjoy the attention from her cat-walking.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST