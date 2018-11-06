See how this LADY was dressed for an event, She nearly made MENS’ necks break, Walimeza mate kama mafisi (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 05:08
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - This well endowed lady went to an event dressed to kill in a sexy lingerie that exposed her well shaped body and monster bam.
She has a wasp like waist and pumpkin booty which rivals that of Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika.
These are the type of ladies who can make some men empty their bank accounts.
See how she left heads turning with her yummy assets.
The Kenyan DAILY POST