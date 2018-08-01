See how RUTO was embarrassed by DCI after meeting with the diplomats – They arrested his friend right in front of him! He never saw it coming!

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Detectives from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) pounced on embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado yesterday for illegal possession of 8 guns.





The guns were found in his Nairobi and Migori homes after a thorough search by detectives who were on a mission to find more evidence over the looting of Sh2 billion by Obado and his cronies.





Obado, who is now a close friend to Deputy President William Ruto, was attending an investment forum with the DP and other leaders in Nairobi and was arrested after he tried to flee the scene to the utter embarrassment of DP.





He was reportedly picked up by people believed to be Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives at Hilton Hotel where the business function was held.





Obado was found at the basement of Hilton Hotel where he had entered a taxi and was about to escape the DCI’s dragnet after he learnt that they were after him.



