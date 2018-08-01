See how RUTO has been minting millions from the billions allocated for housing of Kenya’s police officers - This is greed of the highest order

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Companies linked to Deputy President William Ruto are set to lose millions if not billions of shillings in rent as the deadline for a presidential directive to cancel leases for police houses draws closer.





According to details available, Ruto, through his companies, rented at least 270 housing units to the National Police Service with each bringing in at least 24,000 every month.





Legend Management Ltd, one of the companies owned by the DP, is listed as having rented out to the officers 72 units at Osere Flats in Ongata Rongai on the outskirts of Nairobi for an annual sum of Sh16 million.





Another company by the name Matiny Ltd, which is owned by Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Chelagat Ruto (14.3 shares), and his wife, Rachel Chebet Kimetto Ruto (85.7 shares) had leased to the police 98 units at O’sere Flats at a cost of Sh20.3 million per year for three years.





The DP has also rented over 100 units to the police from his Easton Apartments on Jogoo Road.



