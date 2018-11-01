See how many units you’ll now get with Sh500 in Kenya Power’s new electricity tariffs.

Thursday, November 1, 2018

- Kenya’s sole electricity supplier, Kenya Power, has implemented new electricity tariffs.





Pre-paid customers can now resume token purchase after the token generation system was shut down on Wednesday at mid-night to implement new tariffs announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)





On Tuesday, ERC lowered the price per unit for consumers who use 100 units or less from Sh12 to Sh10.





While many Kenyans were not impressed by the announcement, there is a significant increase in the number of units after the new tariffs became effective on Thursday noon.





For instance, Sh500 will get you 33.15 units which is an increase from the 22.60 units that consumers would previously get an equal amount.





While for Sh1000, consumers will now receive 66.32 up from 45.12 units.



