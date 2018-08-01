See how Kenya will reap big from the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar - Even Qataris now agree that we may be good in this

Monday November 19, 2018 - Kenya is positioning itself to reap millions if not billions of shillings from the 2022 World Cup football tournament to be held in Qatar.





Speaking over the weekend, Qatar Ambassador to Kenya, Jab Al Dosari , advised Kenyans to leverage on the high demand for food at the month-long international contest.





“The open trade policy between us has created a fertile environment for businesses to thrive.”





“We invite Kenyans to supply fruits, vegetables and meat to benefit from prospects of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar," the Ambassador mentioned.





Dosari further revealed that the transaction between Kenya and Qatar will demonstrate his country’s willingness to improve Kenyans lives.





Besides, he added that the coming World Cup will bridge the trade imbalance between the two States and solidify economic ties.



