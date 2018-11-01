See how Governor ALFRED MUTUA is now bragging after DPP cleared him of corruption charges that he was facing

Thursday November 1, 2018- Machakos Governor , Alfred Mutua, has welcomed the decision by the State not to charge him with graft over purchase of county vehicles.

This is after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday signed a consent before the Court of Appeal pledging not charge Governor Mutua for the purchase of 16 second hand vehicles for his Cabinet Ministers.

According to ODPP, it would be unnecessary to charge Mutua after the lower court exonerated his co-accused.

Speaking after he was cleared, Mutua said it was evident that those who had pushed for his prosecution were driven by malice and political witch-hunt.

Mutua went to the Court of Appeal to challenge a ruling by High Court Judge, Issac Lenaola, in a constitutional petition No 310 of 2014 which recommended that he be prosecuted.