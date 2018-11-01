See how Governor ALFRED MUTUA is now bragging after DPP cleared him of corruption charges that he was facing

03:41

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Thursday November 1, 2018-Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has welcomed the decision by the State not to charge him with graft over purchase of county vehicles.

This is after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday signed a consent before the Court of Appeal pledging not charge Governor Mutua for the purchase of 16 second hand vehicles for his Cabinet Ministers.

According to ODPP, it would be unnecessary to charge Mutua after the lower court exonerated his co-accused.

Speaking after he was cleared, Mutua said it was evident that those who had pushed for his prosecution were driven by malice and political witch-hunt.

Mutua went to the Court of Appeal to challenge a ruling by High Court Judge, Issac Lenaola, in a constitutional petition No 310 of 2014 which recommended that he be prosecuted.


The Kenyan DAILY POST


photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Arsenal vs Blackpool and 20 football games played today where you can make good money

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Arsenal will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they host League One side, Blackpool,...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno