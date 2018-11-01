See how Dr ROSELYNE AKOMBE attacked UHURU – This woman is brave and not a coward likes RAILA ODINGA

Thursday November 1, 2018

-Former IEBC commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe, has once again commented about presidential elections in Kenya and the looming referendum being pushed by aging NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





In a thin veiled attack to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Akombe, who is currently in exile in United States, said Kenya problems cannot be solved through plebiscites or elections .





In a Tweet on Wednesday, Akombe observed that rich politicians will always compromise electoral body or rig elections to deprive people their will.





“ Referendums and elections cannot address our issues when the billionaires ...have the money to rig elections, compromise the electoral bodies and pay Cambridge Analytica millions of dollars to misinform and distract Kenyans,” Akombe wrote.





Akombe’s tweet seems to have been aimed at Uhuru since he is a billionaire and he used Cambridge Analytica as his public relations company during his 2017 presidential campaigns.



