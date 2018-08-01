See how DAVID NDII pinned WILLIAM RUTO down over his PhD – Calls him an insecure scoundrel just like IDD AMIN, BOKASSA and MUGABE

Thursday November 8, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s academic credentials saying that they are a hallmark of 'insecure scoundrels'.





Last month, Ruto defended his thesis for the award of a PhD in Biological Sciences by University of Nairobi.





Ndii made these remarks after the office of Prime Minister of Ethiopia wrote: "Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) is holding discussions with high ranking military commanders this morning..."





But Ndii who noticed the postgraduate doctoral degree at the end of the Prime Minister's name said credentialism is a bad public relations stunt.





"May I suggest you drop (PhD). It's bad PR. Your PM does not need credentialism—his leadership speaks for itself," he said.





He added: "Academic credentialism in Africa is the hallmark of insecure scoundrels like Grace Mugabe and William Ruto."





Ndii further noted that a PhD is not an achievement adding that he got his own 20 years ago.





"...I earned my PhD 20+ years ago, why would I envy an academic fraud? It's not an achievement. Amin, Bokassa made it to the Presidency. Corruption, murder and megalomania will get you there. William Ruto is eminently qualified— I’m not," he said.



