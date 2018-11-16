See the guzzlers spotted in the funeral procession of DP RUTO’s PA FAROUK KIBET’s dad (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 16, 2018 - A convoy of guzzlers brought Eldoret Town to a standstill on Thursday as the body of DP Ruto’s PA, Farouk Kibet’s dad was ferried to Chepaita, Turbo Constituency, ahead of the burial slated for Friday (Today)





The body of the late Paul Teigut had been preserved at the Moi Teaching Referral Hospital mortuary since his death last week after long illness.





The show of might and opulence left Eldoret residents in awe as the expensive cars snaked through the town.





Farouk is among individuals who have become rich while working for the hustler from Sugoi.





