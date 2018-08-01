See former KBC presenter, ELIZABETH IRUNGU, getting naughty for her Jungu SPONSOR, she is now globe-trotting like VERA (VIDEO)

, , 14:20

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Monday, November 19, 2018 - Former KBC presenter, Elizabeth Irungu, has become an international tourist after she landed a Jungu sponsor.

She can now afford to live a lavish life like that of a high end socialite thanks to her “sponyo”.

In this video, she is seen getting naughty for her sponsor while cooling off in a swimming pool.

Enjoy it madam while it lasts.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This is what NJOKI did after discovering her workmate is sleeping with husband - You won't believe what she did

Love is sweet,but when 3 people are involved,bitterness sets in.Njoki,who works in Mombasa as an accountant realized her husband who is ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno