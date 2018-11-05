See the crowd that RUTO and OBADO pulled in Migori, 2022 kitaeleweka(PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 06:41
Monday, November 5, 2018-Deputy President, William Ruto, pulled a huge crowd together with Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, when he went to Migori to launch several development projects.
Despite Obado facing a heinous crime after he was linked to the murder of Sharon Otieno, he managed to pull a huge crowd together with the Deputy President.
This a proof that Obado still controls his base despite being rebellious to Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.
Check out these photos.
