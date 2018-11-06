See CAROLINE MUTOKO’s advice to women after NTV’s expose on fake doctor Mugo wa Wairimu.

Tuesday, November 06, 2018- Media personality, Caroline Mutoko, has given her two cents on fake doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu after NTV’s expose on his quack clinics in Kayole, Nairobi.





Besides procuring fatal abortions and extorting money from patients by inflating the prices of medicine or treatment administered, the expose by NTV’s Dennis Okari revealed that Mugo is always intoxicated at work.





The shocking revelation has angered Kenyans and put the Government on the spot for turning a blind eye to Mugo’s illegal activities.





Vocal media personality, Caroline Mutoko has added her voice over the saga by giving women advice on how to avoid finding themselves in the hands of such fake doctors like Mugo wa Wairimu, who was once arrested for raping a patient.





Taking to social media, Mutoko wrote:





“If there is something women can learn out of this story, out of this pseudo gynaecologist called Mugo is that trust your gut, demand more and you are allowed to say no, it’s not okay. ”





“Don’t shut your voice down and don’t shut down that little voice in your head as well. Stop shutting that little voice down and stop shutting other women’s voices down,” she advised.



