See the board member who was demanding for SEX from female MCAs before giving them allowances in Baringo County? He has since been fired

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Members of the Baringo County Assembly did the unthinkable yesterday after they disbanded the County’s Public Service Board, accusing it of sexual harassment and incompetence.





More than 40 MCAs voted to disband the board for frustrating female members of the assembly every time they needed allowances.





They MCAs particularly complained about Chief Finance Officer, Silas Kipruto , who they accused of sexually harassing female MCAs.





"Every time you demand to be paid your allowances as a female MCA the Assembly Chief Finance Officer, Silas Kipruto, would request for sex in return," claimed nominated MCA, Julia Kandie.





According to the MCAs, those who agree to sleep with Kipruto often received their allowances early and after a short time period .





The MCAs are demanding allowances ranging from per diems, fueling of vehicles, airtime and foreign travel.



