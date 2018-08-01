See the board member who was demanding for SEX from female MCAs before giving them allowances in Baringo County? He has since been fired

, 06:03

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Members of the Baringo County Assembly did the unthinkable yesterday after they disbanded the County’s Public Service Board, accusing it of sexual harassment and incompetence.

More than 40 MCAs voted to disband the board for frustrating female members of the assembly every time they needed allowances.

They MCAs particularly complained about Chief Finance Officer, Silas Kipruto, who they accused of sexually harassing female MCAs.

"Every time you demand to be paid your allowances as a female MCA the Assembly Chief Finance Officer, Silas Kipruto, would request for sex in return," claimed nominated MCA, Julia Kandie.

According to the MCAs, those who agree to sleep with Kipruto often received their allowances early and after a short time period.

The MCAs are demanding allowances ranging from per diems, fueling of vehicles, airtime and foreign travel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno