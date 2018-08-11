SAUTI SOL’s fancy fingers weds long time fiance in a lavish white wedding ceremony (PHOTOs)

, , , , 07:38

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Saturday, August 11, 2018 - Sauti Sol guitarist, Polycarp Otieno aka Fancy Fingers tied the knot with his long time fiancée, Lady Mandi, on Thursday.

The love birds exchanged vows at the exquisite Mt. Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki where guests had to part with a Sh20, 000 a night.

Lady Mandi is Burundian fashion stylist based in Kenya and has been dating Polycarp for over six years.

In August, Polycarp and Lady Mandi had their traditional wedding in Burundi.

The wedding was a private affair with no cameras allowed but his friends shared a few photos on social media.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno