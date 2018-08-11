SAUTI SOL’s fancy fingers weds long time fiance in a lavish white wedding ceremony (PHOTOs)

Saturday, August 11, 2018 - Sauti Sol guitarist, Polycarp Otieno aka Fancy Fingers tied the knot with his long time fiancée, Lady Mandi, on Thursday.





The love birds exchanged vows at the exquisite Mt. Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki where guests had to part with a Sh20, 000 a night.





Lady Mandi is Burundian fashion stylist based in Kenya and has been dating Polycarp for over six years.





In August, Polycarp and Lady Mandi had their traditional wedding in Burundi.





The wedding was a private affair with no cameras allowed but his friends shared a few photos on social media.