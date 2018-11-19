Safaricom on the spot for ‘stealing’ from Mpesa users who buy airtime for subscribers with Okoa Jahazi debt (LOOK)

Monday, November 19, 2018 - Safaricom has secretly devised a mechanism to recover their money from subscribers with outstanding airtime debt better known as Okoa Jahazi.

If you buy airtime or data bundles for a subscriber with outstanding Okoa Jahazi balance using Mpesa, Safaricom will deduct the amount owed from your Mpesa account.

A Facebook user by the name Lovely Lovel revealed how she bought a friend data bundles worth Sh50 but was shocked when Safaricom deducted Sh275 from her Mpesa account.

Upon inquiry, she was informed that the extra amount was deducted to pay for the friend’s Okoa Jahazi debt.

See the posts below.
