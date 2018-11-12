SAD! This LADY in Kiringaya was killed by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him even after sponsoring her University education (PHOTOs).

Monday, November 13, 2018 - A man in Kirinyaga County is staring at prison doors after he killed his girlfriend.





The merciless man attacked the lady and stabbed her to death.





This is because she refused to marry him even after sponsoring her university education.





He has been hosting her in his house for 5 years but when she graduated, she dumped him like rotten garbage.





The jilted man went nuts and killed the young lady.





Here are photos shared by a social media user.