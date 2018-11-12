SAD! This LADY in Kiringaya was killed by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him even after sponsoring her University education (PHOTOs).Entertainment News 07:33
Monday, November 13, 2018 - A man in Kirinyaga County is staring at prison doors after he killed his girlfriend.
The merciless man attacked the lady and stabbed her to death.
This is because she refused to marry him even after sponsoring her university education.
He has been hosting her in his house for 5 years but when she graduated, she dumped him like rotten garbage.
The jilted man went nuts and killed the young lady.
Here are photos shared by a social media user.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
she does not deserve that but ladies should style up.
If you know u won't marry the guy that sponsor your needs and wants, leave him alone.
Its frustrating!