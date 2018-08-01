Sad! Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate and MIKE SONKO’s Chief Officer, RICHARD MUTINDA KAVEMBA, is dead - May God rest his soul

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, Richard Mutinda Kavemba, has died at Nairobi Hospital after a short illness.





Kavemba was also Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s Chief Officer for Transport and Public Works after his election as Governor in 2017.





Sonko took to his Twitter to announce his death and mourn with the rest of Nairobians over his untimely death.





“It is with a heavy heart and humble acceptance of God’s will that I announce the passing on of Mr. RICHARD MUTINDA KAVEMBA who worked as my Chief Officer, Transport and Public Works.”





“Mr. Kavemba passed on this morning at Nairobi Hospital after a short illness,” announced Governor Sonko on Wednesday morning.





The late Kavemba once served as an elected councillor for Nairobi’s Umoja Ward in the then larger Embakasi Constituency between 2002 to 2007.





He was also CDF secretary for Embakasi Constituency under Ferdinand Waititu between 2008 to 2012 before becoming a Personal Assistant to then Minority Whip in the Senate, Johnstone Muthama, between 2013 to 2016.



