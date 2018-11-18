SAD! Alliance Girls 2018 KCSE candidate succumbs to mysterious illness at Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi (PHOTOS)

Sunday, November 18, 2018- After several weeks in ICU at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, Nikita Sally Koyier, a 2018 KCSE candidate at Alliance Girls has passed on.

The beautiful and brainy young lady had been battling a mysterious illness and until her death, doctors had not given a diagnosis.

She was taken ill in September 2018 after complaining of severe headache which made it impossible for her to sleep.

She spent several weeks in ICU as doctors tried to identify the mysterious disease which saw the bill rise to over Sh10 million.

Nikita was a daughter to daughter to Daystar University lecturer, Thomas Koyier.

