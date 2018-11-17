Saboti MP, CALEB AMISI, is conning innocent Kenyans and threatening to kill them, he wanted to butcher DAVID WERE (EVIDENCE).

Wednesday, November 17, 2018 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi Luyai, is a conman and fraudster who has been fleecing innocent Kenyans their hard earned cash.





Many innocent Kenyans have been conned by this rogue MP but they are too afraid to speak.





Just recently, he conned a businessman by the name David Were ksh 13million and threatened to butcher him when he demanded to have his money back.





Last week, the shameless MP launched a fundraiser to educate the needy and orphaned where Peter Kenneth was the guest but well placed sources told us that he is planning to squander the money that was fundraised.





Here are attached images from conversations the rogue MP had with David Were after conning him Ksh 13 Million and threatened to butcher him.