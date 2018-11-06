RUTO’s goose is cooked, see what KABOGO said about his 2022 presidential bid - KIKUYUs are cunning and their 2022 game plan is no joke

14:15

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has said Mt Kenya region will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with a local daily, Kabogo said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to support Ruto in 2022 was personal and should not mean that the entire Mt Kenya region will support Ruto in 2022.

"During the change of guard (after completion of the term of a sitting President) the incoming President must come from outside to get to power," Kabogo said.

"To climb to power from within (VP/DP) happened only once when Mzee Moi succeeded Hayati Mzee Jomo Kenyatta,” Kabogo added.

Kabogo’s sentiments are a big blow to Ruto’s presidential bid because he was hoping that the entire Mt Kenya region will support his bid in 2022.

Mt Kenya, which is a stronghold of Kenyatta, has over 8 million registered voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno