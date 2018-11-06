RUTO’s goose is cooked, see what KABOGO said about his 2022 presidential bid - KIKUYUs are cunning and their 2022 game plan is no joke

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has said Mt Kenya region will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





In an interview with a local daily, Kabogo said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to support Ruto in 2022 was personal and should not mean that the entire Mt Kenya region will support Ruto in 2022.





"During the change of guard (after completion of the term of a sitting President) the incoming President must come from outside to get to power," Kabogo said.





"To climb to power from within (VP/DP) happened only once when Mzee Moi succeeded Hayati Mzee Jomo Kenyatta,” Kabogo added.





Kabogo’s sentiments are a big blow to Ruto’s presidential bid because he was hoping that the entire Mt Kenya region will support his bid in 2022.





Mt Kenya, which is a stronghold of Kenyatta, has over 8 million registered voters.



