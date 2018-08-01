RUTO’s allies defend him over links to the Maize Cartels – Say ALFRED KETER and KUTTUNY are the real maize cartel members at NCPB

Monday November 19, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto’s confidantes have dismissed reports linking him to the maize cartel in the country.





On Saturday, Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, and his Cherangany counterpart, Joshua Kutuny, asked Ruto to be investigated over the maize scandal claiming that he was using proxies in the scandal.





“We want the Government to investigate the Deputy President over the maize scandal,” Keter said.





He said Ruto has bought 500,000 acres of land in Congo and he has planted maize to supply into the country.





Keter also claimed that Ruto was positioning himself to be the principal maize supplier to the scandal-ridden National Cereals and Produce Board by discouraging the region from maize farming.





“You can’t be telling us to plant avocados, plant macadamia but you are not telling us what happened to maize…Now you have gone even to Congo. You are growing 500,000 acres of maize," Keter said





However, addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Monday, Ruto’s allies led by Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, dismissed these claims and said Kutuny and Keter are using farmers' plight to further their own political agenda.





Cheruiyot said Keter and Kuttuny are the real maize cartels and not Ruto.



