RUTO will be a good Opposition Leader in RAILA’s Government in 2022! He has a good chance of becoming the Opposition Leader and not the President

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Gem MP, Elisha Odhiambo, has said Deputy President William Ruto has high chances of becoming the Opposition Leader in 2022 but not President.





Addressing residents at Ndere in Siaya on Sunday, Odhiambo told Ruto to hold his horses as he waits to serve as the Opposition Leader during NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s regime before thinking of the Presidency.





The outspoken MP said Mwai Kibaki served as Leader of Opposition before ascending to power as President.





“Why is Ruto looking for shortcuts?” Odhiambo said.





The legislator said Ruto is well placed to serve in the Opposition during Raila’s Presidency because he has enough energy to keep any Government on its toes.





“We would like to have the energies of people like Ruto and his allies in the Opposition for checks and balances for the Government to deliver appropriately,” he said.





He concluded by saying one cannot be in State House for 20 consecutive years as Ruto wants to “hoodwink” Kenyans to believe.





“Kenya is a democratic State and no one can overstay in the State House as if it’s his birthright,” he said.



