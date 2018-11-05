RUTO to meet OBADO in Migori County – Is he supporting the merciless killing of SHARON OTIENO?

Monday November 5, 2018-

Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, will today host Deputy President William Ruto in his county where the DP will launch a series of road projects in Migori and Homa Bay counties.





According to Obado’s Communication Director, Nicholas Anyuor, Obado will receive Ruto and then have a meeting with Migori County leaders.





“We are set to receive the DP on Monday as he embarks on a development tour of the county," Anyuor said in a statement.





Anyour also said the governor has asked Migori residents to turn put in large numbers to welcome the deputy president.





Obado is likely to seize the opportunity during the visit to make political alignments with the DP who is keen on making inroads in Opposition leader Raila Odinga's backyard.





The visit comes barely a week after Obado was released from prison for killing University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Sharon, who was seven months pregnant with Obado’s child, was killed and her body dumped in Kodera Forest, Homa Bay County.





Obado was arrested in connection with the gruesome murder but he is out on a cash bail of Sh 5 million.



