RUTO to meet OBADO in Migori County – Is he supporting the merciless killing of SHARON OTIENO?

04:38

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Monday November 5, 2018-Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, will today host Deputy President William Ruto in his county where the DP will launch a series of road projects in Migori and Homa Bay counties.

According to Obado’s Communication Director, Nicholas Anyuor, Obado will receive Ruto and then have a meeting with Migori County leaders.

“We are set to receive the DP on Monday as he embarks on a development tour of the county," Anyuor said in a statement.

Anyour also said the governor has asked Migori residents to turn put in large numbers to welcome the deputy president.

Obado is likely to seize the opportunity during the visit to make political alignments with the DP who is keen on making inroads in Opposition leader Raila Odinga's backyard.

The visit comes barely a week after Obado was released from prison for killing University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.

 Sharon, who was seven months pregnant with Obado’s child, was killed and her body dumped in Kodera Forest, Homa Bay County.

Obado was arrested in connection with the gruesome murder but he is out on a cash bail of Sh 5 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno