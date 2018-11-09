RUTO returns to Migori barely a week after he was shamed by ODM leaders-To meet OKOTH OBADO again

02:05

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Friday November 9, 2018-Deputy President William Ruto is expected back in Migori on Saturday, four days after he visited the county and launched several development projects.
 Ruto will be in Kuria East, where he is scheduled to open a technical training institute (TTI) at Kendege and preside over a fundraiser in aid of over 20 churches in the region.
According to Kuria East MP, Marwa Maisori Kitayama, the DP will fulfill his promise of officially opening the TTI besides helping to fundraise.
"Plans to welcome the DP in Kuria are already complete.”
“His visit is a follow-up of a promise he made when he visited the region two months ago.”
“This time, he will be coming to commission the Kendege Technical Training Institute and lead a funds drive for churches in the region," Kitayama said.
During Ruto’s visit to the county early in the week, ODM legislators refused to show up at his events and he was just left with Governor Okoth Obado and few MCAs from the region.
The Kenyan DAILY POST




photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno