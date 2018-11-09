RUTO returns to Migori barely a week after he was shamed by ODM leaders-To meet OKOTH OBADO again

Friday November 9, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto is expected back in Migori on Saturday, four days after he visited the county and launched several development projects.

Ruto will be in Kuria East, where he is scheduled to open a technical training institute (TTI) at Kendege and preside over a fundraiser in aid of over 20 churches in the region.

According to Kuria East MP, Marwa Maisori Kitayama, the DP will fulfill his promise of officially opening the TTI besides helping to fundraise.

"Plans to welcome the DP in Kuria are already complete.”

“His visit is a follow-up of a promise he made when he visited the region two months ago.”

“This time, he will be coming to commission the Kendege Technical Training Institute and lead a funds drive for churches in the region," Kitayama said.

During Ruto’s visit to the county early in the week, ODM legislators refused to show up at his events and he was just left with Governor Okoth Obado and few MCAs from the region.

