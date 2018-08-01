RUTO is now desperate after UHURU made it clear that he may not support him in 2022 and his choice will ‘surprise Kenyans’ - See what he is now doing

Sunday November 4, 2018 - The growing uncertainty over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2022 succession plan could be a force behind renewed political realignment in Rift Valley.





Ruto is said to be courting his political nemesis - former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, - at least to help him achieve his 2022 Presidential ambitions.





The former friends-turned-foes have not seen eye to eye on regional politics for the last five years prompting Isaac Ruto to form his own political outfit - Chama Cha Mashinani - to rival the Jubilee Party.





Early in the week, the DP sent a high powered delegation of four Governors, MPs and 17 MCAs to try to convince the Bomet Governor to come to the fold.





It is said that the delegation assured Isaac Ruto of a State job if he agreed to work with Jubilee and Ruto ahead of 2022 General Elections.



